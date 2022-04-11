Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev’s Wedding Date Set, May Be Televised

Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have set a date for their wedding.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas champion recently spoke to US Weekly about her big plans. It should come as no surprise that her twin sister, Brie Bella, will serve as her maid of honor.

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor. I’m going to have to put her to work!” she joked.

Nikki likes to live it up and party, but she knows she’ll have to keep herself in check for her big day. “I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s—t together.”

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Wedding Plans

The happy couple have finally settled on a wedding date, so when can we expect Nikki Bella to walk down the aisle?

“We’ve set a wedding date. I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon.” – Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella has lived her adult life in front of the cameras. In addition to her WWE career, she’s starred on reality television shows (Total Divas, Total Bellas) and competed on Dancing with the Stars, where she met her soon-to-be husband.

It should come as no surprise that Nikki Bella’s wedding to Artem Chigvintsev might be televised. “It might be on E!. So, the world may see it,” she said.

Nikki is excited to marry Artem, but admits there’s a little pressure to nail their ‘first dance’ together. She has been telling Artem he needs to start choreographing their dance so she can learn it all summer.