Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Nikki Bella Married in Paris, How You Can Watch the Wedding

By Andrew Ravens
Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev
Latest Wrestling News

Nearly three years after getting engaged, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got married in Paris, France

The wedding took place on August 26 and is set to be chronicled in a four-part E! special. Bella confirmed the exciting news in a post on Instagram.

“We said I DO. Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on E!”

– Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella Married
(Photo: Instagram @thenikkibella)

Total Bellas and Total Divas formerly aired on E! Chigvintsev was Bella’s partner on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, and they started dating shortly after the show.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got engaged in France in November 2019, but Bella waited until January 2020 to announce the news. The couple has a two-year-old son together.

Bella was previously engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena. The couple announced their separation in 2018 after dating since 2012 and being engaged for a year. Before their split, Cena and Nikki were scheduled to get married in May 2018.

Nikki and Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

Follow SEScoops
63,729FansLike
1,224FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
14,650FollowersFollow
4,440SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events