Nikki Bella Married in Paris, How You Can Watch the Wedding

Nearly three years after getting engaged, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got married in Paris, France.

The wedding took place on August 26 and is set to be chronicled in a four-part E! special. Bella confirmed the exciting news in a post on Instagram.

“We said I DO. Can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on E!” – Nikki Bella

Total Bellas and Total Divas formerly aired on E! Chigvintsev was Bella’s partner on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, and they started dating shortly after the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki @BellaTwins took to Instagram to announce that she and @artemchigvintse have officially tied the knot.



Join WWE in congratulating Nikki and Artem!??



??https://t.co/jJhreHkJEx pic.twitter.com/vQe1QBhw1q — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2022

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got engaged in France in November 2019, but Bella waited until January 2020 to announce the news. The couple has a two-year-old son together.

Bella was previously engaged to fellow WWE star John Cena. The couple announced their separation in 2018 after dating since 2012 and being engaged for a year. Before their split, Cena and Nikki were scheduled to get married in May 2018.

Nikki and Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.