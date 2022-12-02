Former WWE Star Nikki Bella’s New Reality TV Show Set to Debut Soon

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has a new series set to be released soon. Nikki captured the Divas Championship twice in her career and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. She currently serves as an ambassador for the company.

The trailer for Nikki’s new limited series on the E! Network titled “Nikki Bella Says I Do” has been released. Nikki and Brie Bella’s “Total Bellas” reality series had a successful run from 2016 – 2021 on the E! Network. The “Total Divas” reality series ran form 2013-2019 on the network as well.

Nikki recently married Russian professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The four-part series will begin on E! on January 13, 2023 and you can check out the trailer below.

The Bella Twins on the Demise of Total Divas

Nikki and Brie Bella recently spoke to TV Insider and SEScoops’ correspondent Scott Fishman about Total Divas ending last year. Nikki stated that the show had a positive influence on girls showing up to WWE events.

“It doesn’t get enough credit. I believe it was also a reason why we had more girls showing up. Here were these reality fans that believed in us and our stories inside and outside the ring. They wanted to come to watch it live and grew into fans. It changed the game so much for us. It made people believe in women’s wrestling.”

She added that the show would have to have the right people behind it if it were ever to return. Nikki claimed they walked away from the show because of the drama surrounding it.