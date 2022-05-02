Top Matches Set for NJPW Dominion on June 12th

New Japan Pro Wrestling is gearing up for NJPW Dominion.

Dominion is New Japan’s next big event and its final PPV before AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door.

Top matches signed for the show include:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

IWGP Never Openweight Champion Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson

Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens will defend their newly won IWGP Tag Team championships against the United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan.

Shingo Takagi will put the KOPW 2022 trophy on the line against Taichi.

NJPW Dominion 2022 takes place Sunday, June 12th from Osaka, Japan.

For more info on this card, visit NJPW1972.com.

Catch up on the rich history of NJPW Dominion with this video: