NJPW Lonestar Shootout Results (4/1): Killer Kross Debuts, Jay White & Minoru Suzuki In Action

The fifth event of the WrestleCon events was NJPW Lonestar Shootout. The event was held by New Japan Pro Wrestling Strong at Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, TX.. Furthermore, WrestleCon will feature six live wrestling events this year.

In the main event of NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Tomohiro Ishii was in action against Chris Dickinson. The event also saw Jay White have a remarkable match with “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

The event aired on FITE and is available for $14.99 on Video on Demand. Wrestling fans can also watch all WrestleCon events for $74.99.

NJPW Lonestar Shootout Quick Results

Ren Narita defeated Rocky Romero

Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Mascara Dorada & Yuya Uemura defeated David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Daniel Garcia & Kevin Knight

Minoru Suzuki defeated Killer Kross

Jon Moxley cut a promo on Will Osperay implying that he plans to kick Osperay’s teeth in on April 16th

Jay White defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Chris Dickinson

Suzuki calls Kross a fucking Young Boy and drops him with the Gotch. #njLonestar pic.twitter.com/ArqenCdHgr — Keepin’ It Strong Style (@KIStrongStyle) April 1, 2022

BLADERUNNER! Jay White gets the win over Mike Bailey in a sick match, Speedball count up to 4 #NJLonestar pic.twitter.com/jExdM6dbj6 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

Other WrestleCon Events

This year’s WrestleCon event features six live events. IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, New Japan Strong, and Zicky Dice have events scheduled for the Dallas convention.

