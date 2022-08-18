NJPW Returns to NYC in October with Rumble on 44th Street

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to New York City this October.

On Monday, NJPW announced Rumble on 44th Street will take place on Friday, October 28th from the Palladium in Times Square.

This will be a live pay-per-view event that will feature talent from the Stardom women’s promotion. It will be New Japan’s first big show from the Big Apple since 2019.

Friday October 28 sees NJPW’s biggest event in the US since Capital Collision this past May, as Rumble on 44th Street hits the Palladium in Times Square. The stars will be out for the fall’s most significant American card, which will include the best of STARDOM for the very first time as part of an NJPW card in America!

Rumble on 44th Street tickets go on sale next Thursday, August 25th. There will be a pre-sale held on August 22nd, which cans can sign up for here.

For more information, visit NJPW1972.com.