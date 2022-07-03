NJPW Superstar Tetsuya Naito Unhappy He Was Left Off Forbidden Door Card

Tetsuya Naito has written a new blog post stating that he is unhappy to have not been included on last Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view card.

The NJPW superstar and former multi-time IWGP heavyweight champion has not been involved in any cross-promotional storylines with AEW since the company formed back in 2019. Naito has spoken publicly about potentially working with AEW, but nothing has come to fruition as of late.

Naito says he has yet to watch any footage of the event, which took place from the United Center in Chicago Illinois. His reason is that since he was not asked to compete he feels frustrated as if both NJPW and AEW thought he was “not needed.”

“Unfortunately I was not invited to the “AEW x NJPW” show that is being talked about all over the place. Not invited = not needed. Right?”

The leader of LIJ (Los Ingobernable de Japon) adds that he is genuinely upset about the situation.

“Because of that frustration, I haven’t watched any footage of this show. I’m genuinely upset about it.”

It is not known if Naito, who is a fan-favorite in NJPW and loved by American fans, was even available for Forbidden Door. This potentially could be him playing up a future angle for Forbidden Door II, an event that NJPW President Takami Ohbari wants to hold in Japan.

Naito’s full blog can be found here (membership required).