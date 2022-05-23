NJPW To Lift Restrictions On Crowd Noise By The End Of May?

A notable change could be coming to NJPW. Since bringing back fans for their events, the crowd hasn’t been able to be vocal whether that’s cheering or booing.

This has both been criticized by fans. However, it appears the restrictions will be lifted in time for the Battle Of The Super Juniors finals as NJPW commentator Kevin Kelly took to Twitter to pass on the news:

“I’m hearing that the restrictions on NJPW crowds vocally cheering could be lifted by the end of May. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to hear your voices for #njBOSJ final on June 3?”

Tokyo Sports has a feature story about people not being able to verbally make noise at wrestling shows in Japan. Takaaki Kidani, Bushiroad founder and President was quoted on the matter.

“I don’t know whether we will open up the entire venue or just an area [for verbal crowd noise], but if it is possible, I think New Japan could do it at the upcoming Nippon Budokan show (June 3). If it is possible, I would consider introducing it as soon as possible.”

Bryan Danielson has made past comments regarding being hesitant to come to Japan until people are allowed to verbally make noise again at shows. There are several AEW stars that have expressed interest in working in Japan for the promotion.