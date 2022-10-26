NJPW Warns Karl Anderson Over Booking Conflict with WWE Crown Jewel

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently returned to WWE to help AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor had been trying to get The Phenomenal One to join the faction but AJ ultimately declined. The Judgment Day attacked Styles in response and The Good Brothers made their return.

WWE has announced that The OC will battle The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

NJPW Warns Karl Anderson That They Will Vacate His Title If He Works Crown Jewel

Karl Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion and was scheduled to defend the title on the same day against Hikuleo. Karl and Luke recently uploaded a video and said that they will not be at Battle Autumn. Gallows added that Anderson’s bookings must go through him and NJPW didn’t clear it with him.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE GREATEST #NEVEROPENWEIGHTCHAMPION ON THE FACT THAT @njpw1972 BOOKED ME WITHOUT GOING THRU MY BOOKING AGENT @the_biglg ……. SO WITH THAT SAID …..

Signed, @wwe ‘s #theOC ‘s Karl “Bright Lights” Anderson pic.twitter.com/b5N8yIW7Xa — Karl “The Machine Gun” Anderson (@MachineGunKA) October 19, 2022

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has responded today with a statement that refutes the claims made above by Luke Gallows. NJPW stated that they booked the match through the proper channels with Karl Anderson and the match was announced on October 4th. NJPW added that Karl will have to vacate and return the NEVER Openweight Championship if he does not compete in the match he was scheduled for.

Early morning Japan time on October 20, NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson posted a video on social media indicating that he would not be making his advertised commitment on November 5 in Osaka.

NJPW had announced Anderson’s match with Hikuleo for the NEVER Openweight Championship on October 4. Despite comments from Doc Gallows to the contrary in Anderson’s video, the booking was made through the appropriate channels, and with Anderson’s expressed approval.

However, after the match’s announcement, both Gallows and Anderson would appear on the October 10 edition of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” broadcast. This led to WWE announcing a match featuring both men for their Saudi Arabia event on November 5, in direct conflict with Anderson’s prior commitment.

NJPW has for the past several days attempted to negotiate with Anderson, but has not been met with a response. Should Anderson decide to renege on his scheduled championship match, he will be required to vacate the NEVER Openweight Championship and return the title belt to NJPW immediately.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds its champions to the highest standards of professionalism, and sincerely apologizes to fans for any disappointment or inconvenience caused by this matter.