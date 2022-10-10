New Japan Unveils New NJPWWorld Television Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling has introduced a new championship belt. On Monday, the promotion held its NJPW Declaration of Power event.

Mid-way through the show, the company introduced the NJPW World Television championship, named after the promotion’s NJPW World streaming service.

Matches for the Television Championship will have a 15 minute time limit, which adds a sense of urgency and heightens the fast-paced element they are striving for. They will also focus on younger wrestlers, as well as having the belt defended in smaller towns that don’t often see title defenses.

A tournament will be held to crown the first champion starting on October the 14th. Semifinals will be held on November 3rd in Osaka, with the first champion being crowned at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

A representative from TV Asahi Sports mentioned that title matches will eventually air for free on NJPW’s social media channels.

Here’s a clear look at the gold: