Wrestle Kingdom 17: Full Card, How to Watch

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest show of the year is fast approaching.

The event will be dedicated to Japanese wrestling legend and NJPW founder Antonio Inoki, who passed away on October 1, 2022 at 79.

The star-studded lineup features IWGP World Heavyweight and Women’s Championship matches, the long-awaited showdown between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, AEW stars FTR defending the IWGP world tag team championships, the Great Muta’s final NJPW match and much more.

There’s also a lot of buzz that WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will be attending Wrestle Kingdom to call out the winner of the IWGP Women’s Championship match.

When is Wrestle Kingdom?

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents Wrestle Kingdom 17 live from Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from the Tokyo Dome.

A second show branded as Wrestle Kingdom is scheduled Saturday, January 21, 2023 from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

How to Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will stream live on NJPW World (subscription is ¥999/$7.33 per month).

WK17 airs at 3 am (EST) / 12 am (PST) / 8 am (GMT).

Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card

Here are the 12 matches signed for January 4. You can visit the NJPW website for a more in-depth preview for each match.

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Tam Nakano vs. Kairi (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Fatal 4 Way

El Desperado vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori (c)

Tournament Finals for the Inaugural NJPW World Television Title

Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Title Match

Tama Tonga vs. Karl Anderson (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI vs. AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Lio Rush and YOH vs. TJP and Francesco Akira (c)

Antonio Inoki Memorial Six-Man Tag Team Match

Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami vs. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

Keiji Mutoh, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI

Opening Match: NJPW Young Lions Exhibition

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Boltin Oleg

Opening Match: New Japan Ranbo

Participants TBA

Final four will challenge for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Trophy at New Year Dash on January 5.