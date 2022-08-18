NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Will Be a 1-Night Event

NJPW has announced that its biggest event of the year, Wrestle Kingdom, will be returning to its previous format.

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed today that for the first time in four years this event will be a one-night event in 2023 as it will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

January 4 is the date that NJPW’s Tokyo Dome show has traditionally been held on. It was also confirmed that New Year Dash will make its return the day after Wrestle Kingdom at Ota Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Returning To Tradition

The last time that Wrestle Kingdom was a one-night event was with Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019. Wrestle Kingdom 14 and 15 were held over two nights in 2020 and 2021, while Wrestle Kingdom 16 this year was held over three nights. The final night of Wrestle Kingdom 16 had an NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH theme.

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer, some AEW wrestlers are expected to take part in Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Also, Kazuchika Okada will be in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17 as he won the G1 Climax 32 tournament today, earning him the right at an IWGP World Heavyweight Title shot at the upcoming show.