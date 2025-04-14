Jeff Cobb Leaves NJPW Amid WWE Interest, Final Match Scheduled for April 19

One half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions Jeff Cobb has decided to part ways with NJPW.

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced that Cobb is set to depart the company and the IWGP Tag Team titles which he currently holds with Callum Newman have been vacated. The promotion has also announced that Jeff Cobb will face Hiroshi Tanahashi in a singles match on April 19th at Korakuen Hall. This will mark his final match for the promotion.

The company wrote the following on their website:

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request. With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated. Cobb’s final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi. New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologises for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavours.”

This news comes after Fightful reported that WWE was interested in signing Cobb. The outlet noted that he was already on the internal roster. Dave Meltzer reported that there had been talks between the two parties. However, there was no confirmation of a deal. Cobb’s contract with NJPW ran out earlier this year, but he continued to serve the company as a free agent.

The 42-year-old powerhouse has been a key member of the United Empire faction and has had a great run with the promotion. But he is eager to look out for new opportunities and even added fuel to the speculation of his NJPW exit in a post-match interview last month:

“Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else.”

His comments came last month after he faced El Phantasmo in a losing effort, for NJPW World Television Championship match at the NJPW Road to the New Beginning on February 3rd, 2025.

WWE have been making massive signings in recent memory. It is needless to say that they have their eyes on Jeff Cobb’s status and if they are able to secure a deal, Jeff Cobb could be an impactful acquisition.