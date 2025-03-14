WWE Reportedly Closing In On Jeff Cobb and Rey Fenix Signings

WWE appears to be making significant moves in the free agent market, with multiple sources confirming the company’s strong interest in two international wrestling stars: New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jeff Cobb and former AEW sensation Rey Fenix.

According to reports we’ve independently verified, WWE has been actively monitoring both performers, with negotiations potentially at an advanced stage. These acquisitions would represent WWE’s continued strategy of bringing established international talent.

Jeff Cobb: “The Hawaiian Juggernaut”

Jeff Cobb, 42, has been turning heads in New Japan Pro Wrestling as a key member of the United Empire faction. Known for his incredible strength-to-agility ratio, the former Olympian has been advancing through the 2025 New Japan Cup tournament, most recently defeating Tetsuya Naito in a hard-fought contest. Fightful was first to report he’s on WWE’s talent acquisition short-list.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Cobb himself recently hinted at a potential departure from NJPW, stating in a post-match interview: “Maybe it’s time to take my bags and go somewhere else.” The comment was made just last month following a loss to El Phantasmo in a NJPW World Television Championship match at the NJPW Road to the New Beginning event on February 3, 2025.

Cobb’s impressive resume includes:

Former NEVER Openweight Champion

Two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion with Great-O-Khan

Former ROH World Television Champion

Former PWG World Champion

2004 Olympic Games competitor (representing Guam)

His signature “Tour of the Islands” finisher—a devastating seated falling powerslam—has become one of the most feared moves in New Japan. The combination of amateur wrestling credentials, legitimate strength, and surprising agility makes Cobb an attractive prospect for WWE’s main roster.

Rey Fenix WWE Signing: Lucha Brothers Reunion Possible

In what could be an even bigger acquisition, Rey Fenix negotiated his release from All Elite Wrestling and is now a free agent. Several reports suggest Fenix is expected to officially join WWE imminently, with some claiming a deal is already in place.

Fenix, widely regarded as one of the most innovative high-flyers in professional wrestling, would bring his acrobatic style to WWE’s increasingly diverse in-ring product. His departure from AEW comes as a significant surprise to many fans who considered him a cornerstone of the company’s tag team division.

Speculation is growing that WWE may be planning to reunite Fenix with his brother Penta as The Lucha Brothers, a tag team that captured championships in multiple promotions including AEW, AAA, and Impact Wrestling.

WWE Free Agent Signings Transform Global Talent Strategy

These potential signings reflect WWE’s continued focus on diversifying its roster with established international stars who bring different in-ring styles and global fanbases.

If confirmed, these acquisitions would continue WWE’s recent pattern of signing established stars from competing promotions, following in the footsteps of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Penta and others.

What This Means for NJPW and AEW

For New Japan, losing Cobb would represent another significant departure from the United Empire faction, which has already seen leader Will Ospreay depart for AEW last year. The timing is particularly challenging as Cobb remains active in the prestigious New Japan Cup tournament.

AEW’s potential loss of Fenix follows several high-profile departures over the past year and removes half of one of the company’s most decorated tag teams. This leaves questions about the future of Penta, Fenix’s brother and tag team partner, who reportedly remains under contract with AEW.

What’s Next

While WWE has not officially confirmed either signing, the wrestling world will be watching closely in the coming days for any developments. Cobb is scheduled to continue his New Japan Cup tournament run this weekend, while Fenix has been absent from AEW programming for several weeks.

We’ll continue to monitor this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.