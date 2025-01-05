Kenny Omega Triumphs in Comeback Match At Wrestle Dynasty

Kenny Omega’s long-awaited return to the ring was a triumphant one. The former AEW World Champion defeated Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in a thrilling penultimate match of the show, marking his first bout since December 2023.

Omega, who had been sidelined due to diverticulitis and underwent surgery in 2024, made a significant impact with his return. Fans were also treated to a surprise when Omega debuted a brand-new entrance theme composed by Masayoshi Soken, the acclaimed composer behind Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI.

With Omega back in the ring, fans are excited to see what’s next for him, both in New Japan and AEW. The Cleaner appeared at Worlds End following the Continental Championship match, where he presented Kazuchika Okada with the gold. Omega will be part of next week’s Dynamite, and after his successful return at Wrestle Dynasty, fans can expect many more high-profile feuds and matches for the 41-year-old wrestler.