Mercedes Mone Set To Compete In First NJPW Match Since Ankle Injury

AEW TBS/NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone will step foot in an NJPW ring this month for the first time since suffering a career-threatening ankle injury. On Twitter, the New Japan account shared that Mone will compete at the Capital Collision show on August 30, in Washington, D.C. An opponent for Mone has not been named at this time.

This will be Mone’s first match in NJPW since her Resurgence 2023 match with Willow Nightingale in which she suffered an ankle injury. The injury forced plans to change and Nightingale won the Stong Women’s Championship that had reportedly been created with Mone in mind. The injury would also cost Mone over a year of action before returning to the ring at AEW Double or Nothing in May 2024, where she’d win the AEW TBS title from Nightingale.

- Advertisement -

NJPW Captial Collision will feature other top names including NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd, who’ll defend against Lio Rush. Zack Sabre Jr. Trish Adora, Fred Rosser, and Tom Lawlor have also been announced the the upcoming event.

Mercedes Mone’s Future Plans

It isn’t just in New Japan that fans will get to see Mone in action. The CEO will defend her AEW TBS Championship at All In against Britt Baker. On this week’s Dynamite, Mone claimed that “my EVPs” the Young Bucks had suspended Baker following an altercation between the DMD and Mone at San Diego Comic-Con. Baker and Mone will collide inside Wembley Stadium on August 25.

Keep tuned in to SE Scoops for all the latest on Mercedes Mone and her journey to AEW All In: London 2024 later this month.