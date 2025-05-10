Mercedes Mone, Resurgence
Image credit: NJPW
Mercedes Moné Loses NJPW Strong Women’s Title to AZM At Resurgence

by Thomas Lowson

Mercedes Moné is one of wrestling’s most dominant women but now the CEO has lost one of her championships. At NJPW Resurgence, AZM captured the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship from Moné in a triple threat match that included Mina Shirakawa.

The finish of the match saw the three wrestlers trade pin attempts before Moné was taken out outside of the ring. AZM rolled up Mina Shirakawa to get the 1-2-3 and win the gold. After the match, AZM grabbed the microphone to cut a promo in Japanese before telling the fans “I am so happy!”

Moné was the fourth holder of the NJPW Strong Women’s Title and had held the gold since Forbidden Door 2024, where she defeated Stephanie Vaquer. Despite this loss, Mone remains the AEW TBS Champion, as well as the Undisputed British Women’s Champion for Revolution Pro Wrestling.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

