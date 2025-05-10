Mercedes Moné Loses NJPW Strong Women’s Title to AZM At Resurgence

Mercedes Moné is one of wrestling’s most dominant women but now the CEO has lost one of her championships. At NJPW Resurgence, AZM captured the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship from Moné in a triple threat match that included Mina Shirakawa.

The finish of the match saw the three wrestlers trade pin attempts before Moné was taken out outside of the ring. AZM rolled up Mina Shirakawa to get the 1-2-3 and win the gold. After the match, AZM grabbed the microphone to cut a promo in Japanese before telling the fans “I am so happy!”

Moné was the fourth holder of the NJPW Strong Women’s Title and had held the gold since Forbidden Door 2024, where she defeated Stephanie Vaquer. Despite this loss, Mone remains the AEW TBS Champion, as well as the Undisputed British Women’s Champion for Revolution Pro Wrestling.