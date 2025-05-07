Mercedes Mone Fires Back At Fan After Being Called “Washed”

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently showcased her wit on social media, delivering an interesting clapback to a fan who called her “washed.” The exchange began when Mone posted a message of gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I’m so thankful [red heart emoji].”

A follower responded to this by stating, “You’re washed though.”Mone, who currently holds multiple championships including the TBS, NJPW STRONG, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s titles, didn’t miss a beat. Referencing the dictionary definition of “washed” (meaning cleansed or covered with water), she wrote, “Extremely fresh and clean.”

Fans can see Mone on tonight’s (May 7, 2025) episode of AEW Dynamite from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit. While her exact role on the show is unconfirmed, her AEW Double or Nothing opponent, Jamie Hayter, is scheduled for a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette.

Moné and Hayter will face off in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals at the May 25th pay-per-view, with the winner earning an AEW Women’s Championship match at All In on July 12.