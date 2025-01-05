Mercedes Moné Wins Rev Pro British Women’s Title At Wrestle Dynasty

Mercedes Moné added another championship to her growing collection at Wrestle Dynasty by defeating Mina Shirakawa to capture the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship. The match’s climax saw Moné hit the Moné Maker for the victory in the match that also featured her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on the line.

With this victory, Moné ended Mina Shirakawa’s title reign at 134 days. Shirakawa had held the championship since the RevPro 12th Anniversary Show in August 2024. Meanwhile, Moné has held the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship since Forbidden Door in June 2024, where she dethroned Stephanie Vaquer.

This win cements Mercedes Moné as the first American to hold the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest updates on Mercedes Moné as “The CEO” continues to dominate on the global wrestling stage.