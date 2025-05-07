NJPW Dominion 2025 Official Match Card

These four matches are officially announced for NJPW Dominion 2025 on June 15 at ?saka-J? Hall, with more matches to be added as the event approaches.



IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Shingo Takagi vs. (Champion: winner of Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hirooki Goto)

The match between Zack Sabre Jr. and Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship takes place at NJPW Resurgence on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Ontario, California

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

(A highly anticipated rematch after their previous classic ended in a double knockout)

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi vs. United Empire (Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan) (c)

Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch

David Finlay vs. EVIL