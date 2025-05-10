NJPW Resurgence 2025 Results: Title Changes and Double Main Event Drama

NJPW Resurgence 2025 took place on May 9 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, showcasing high-profile matches, major title shifts, and notable returns.

In the night’s headline matches, AZM emerged as the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, pinning Mina Shirakawa in a triple threat bout that also included Mercedes Moné. Moné nearly broke the fall but was a moment too late, allowing AZM to score a career-defining win.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr. ended in a no-contest after a double pinfall. As a result, Goto retained the title, leaving the championship picture unresolved.

United Empire’s Templario and TJP dethroned The World Class Wrecking Crew to capture the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles, marking a key victory for the faction.

Tomohiro Ishii retained the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Drilla Moloney, while Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against El Phantasmo.

The Young Bucks teamed up with The Good Brothers to defeat BULLET CLUB War Dogs in an eight-man tag team clash. The match reinforced the dominance of the veteran duo in NJPW’s U.S.-based events.

Earlier in the night, Bea Priestley returned in a surprise pre-show appearance, defeating Viva Van. CJ Tino also picked up a win over Allan Breeze.

NJPW Resurgence 2025 continued the company’s push into the U.S. market, featuring title stakes and storyline developments that set the stage for upcoming events.