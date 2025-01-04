NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Results: Takeshita Wins Gold, ZSJ In Action

NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 19 took place on January 4, 2025, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results from the show:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Shota Umino. Sabre kept his championship reign alive and well by defeating Umino in the show’s 43-minute main event. Sabre will face Ricochet at Wrestle Dynasty.

Special Singles Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi. Naito got the victory in this battle of two of the biggest stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Yota Tsuji. Tsuji entered the record-breaking reign of Finlay by getting the win and the title. Finlay had held the title for 245 days before being dethroned.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. El Desperado. El Desperado was awarded the title after DOUKI suffered an arm injury during the match.

Double Championship Match: Shingo Takagi (NEVER Openweight Champion) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Champion). Takeshita defeated Takagi to win the NEVER Openweight Championship, adding it to his AEW International title. Takeshita will defend both titles against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty.

Lumberjack Death Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL. Tanahashi put his career on the line and secured a victory against EVIL.

NJPW World Television Championship — Four-Way Match: Ren Narita (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. Jeff Cobb vs. El Phantasmo. El Phantasmo emerged victorious, becoming the new NJPW World Television Champion.

IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. AZM. Iwatani retained her title against AZM in a competitive match.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships — Tokyo Terror Ladder Match: Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA (c) vs. T.M.D.K. (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) vs. Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) vs. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney). Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita captured the titles in this high-stakes ladder match.

The stars of New Japan will be back in the ring tomorrow as part of Wrestle Dynasty. The first-of-its-kind show will feature talent from New Japan, AEW, STARDOM, Ring of Honor, and CMLL.