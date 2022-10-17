“No More Games” – Bobby Lashley Warns Brock Lesnar Ahead Of WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend the United States Championship against Seth Rollins last Monday on WWE RAW.

Rollins was just coming off a loss to Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules and was coming into the match at a disadvantage. However, Brock Lesnar‘s theme hit and he made his way to the ring to confront the champion.

Brock planted Lashley with a couple of F5s and left him laying in the ring. Rollins attacked Bobby’s pride and got him to accept the title match anyway following the attack. Seth took advantage of a wounded Lashley and easily defeated him to become the new United States Champion.

Bobby Lashley Warns Lesnar Ahead Of WWE RAW

The All Mighty took to Twitter today to deliver a warning to The Beast ahead of tomorrow night’s edition of the red brand. Bobby challenged Brock to show up tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Bring your ass to #WWERaw tomorrow Brock. No more games. No more surprises.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley battled earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Lashley emerged victorious in the match and captured the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns interfered towards the end of the bout and helped Lashley defeat The Beast.

Lashley was set to defend the title in the Elimination Chamber but was ruled out of the match following a Buckle Bomb from Seth Rollins. The Visionary Powerbombed Theory onto Bobby’s pod and the impact resulted in Lashley being removed from the match due to “concussion protocol”.

Brock went on to win the match and battled Roman Reigns during Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 to determine the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Roman defeated The Beast at the biggest show of the year and went on to successfully defend the title against Brock in a rematch at this year’s SummerSlam PLE.