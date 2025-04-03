Noelle Foley Gives Update After Mick’s Crash, Says It’s A Miracle He Walked Away

Earlier this week, Mick Foley was in a car accident that left the WWE Hall of Famer sore with a minor concussion. Mick recently shared an update on his condition and now his daughter Noelle has weighed in.

On her Instagram Stories, Noelle gave the following message:

“Flying home to see my dad right now. Thanks to those of you who reached out. I’ve honestly been an emotional wreck these past 24 hours, but I am just so thankful and grateful that he is “okay.” I put okay in parentheses because he is very banged up and in a great deal of pain and had a concussion, which we all know can be very tricky and symptoms can be delayed after the injury. So I’ve been frantically worried about him,but just very happy I’ll be landing soon and seeing him shortly.”

Foley shared news of his accident on April 1, leading some to speculate that this was some elaborate prank by the Hardcore Legend. In a separate message, Noelle confirmed that this was not the case.

“For anybody wondering what happened, my dad was in a bad car accident. No it wasn’t an April fools day joke. My dad would never joke about a car accident or a concussion. Every time I see this picture I get so emotional. It’s a miracle he was able to walk away from this.”

Mick Foley's daughter reacts to the news of him getting in a car accident pic.twitter.com/0e8wmT3TRW — Cena's toxic relationship (@CMPunkhazard) April 3, 2025

We here at SEScoops are continuing to wish Mick a full and speedy recovery after this scary ordeal.