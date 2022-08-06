“I’m Not Sure I Belong in the Ring” Claims Ex-WWE Superstar

In 2012, Matt Rehwoldt signed with WWE and spent his time with the company under the name Aiden English.

One-half of the Vaudevillains, his sole championship win in WWE came as part of the NXT Tag Team Champions in 2015.

Rehwoldt held several roles in addition to being a wrestler before his release in April 2020.

Rehwoldt’s Statement

Before leaving WWE, Rehwoldt had slowly transitioned into a role outside of the ring.

In 2018, he became part of the Rusev Day stable with Rusev and Lana, and became a color commentator for 205 Live and NXT UK a year later.

Taking to Twitter this week, Rehwoldt explained how he will no longer be taking bookings as a wrestler, as he does not believe he belongs in the ring anymore.

Rehwoldt still believes he can being something and has encouraged anyone seeking him for non-wrestling roles to contact him.

“So here you go: I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward. I’ve always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I’m not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that. But I love what I’m doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS.”

So here you go:



I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward.



I've always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I'm not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that.

1/2 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 5, 2022

In a follow-up post, Rehwoldt clarified that he is not leaving the wrestling industry, but just will not be wrestling anymore.