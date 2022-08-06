Saturday, August 6, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

“I’m Not Sure I Belong in the Ring” Claims Ex-WWE Superstar

By Thomas Lowson
Latest Wrestling News

In 2012, Matt Rehwoldt signed with WWE and spent his time with the company under the name Aiden English.

One-half of the Vaudevillains, his sole championship win in WWE came as part of the NXT Tag Team Champions in 2015.

Rehwoldt held several roles in addition to being a wrestler before his release in April 2020.

Rehwoldt’s Statement

Before leaving WWE, Rehwoldt had slowly transitioned into a role outside of the ring.

In 2018, he became part of the Rusev Day stable with Rusev and Lana, and became a color commentator for 205 Live and NXT UK a year later.

Taking to Twitter this week, Rehwoldt explained how he will no longer be taking bookings as a wrestler, as he does not believe he belongs in the ring anymore.

Rehwoldt still believes he can being something and has encouraged anyone seeking him for non-wrestling roles to contact him.

So here you go: I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward. I’ve always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I’m not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that. But I love what I’m doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS.”

In a follow-up post, Rehwoldt clarified that he is not leaving the wrestling industry, but just will not be wrestling anymore.

Released Star Is Glad To Not Be Working In WWE

Follow SEScoops

63,795FansLike
1,187FollowersFollow
14,619FollowersFollow
4,390SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker