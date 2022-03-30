NWA Powerrr Results (3/29)

The Mar. 29 episode of NWA Powerrr took place at the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennesse.

The main event saw the NWA Tag Team Champions defend their titles against The End. The episode also had Nick Aldis in action and Matt Cardona challenging Tim Storm to a match. The episode is available on video on demand on FITE and will premiere on Youtube on Friday.

NWA Powerrr Quick Results

The episode opened with a backstage promo with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona. He called out Tim Storm for interfering in his match against Nick Aldis at The Crockett Cup Night Two. He challenged Storm to a match and said he’d request that Storm get an NWA World Heavyweight Championship match if he won. Storm accepts the match on the broadcast. Kamile defeated Madi in a non-title match The Pope does a backstage promo and shared that teased going after the NWA World Championship. He also was asked about Trevor Murdoch recent behavior. He shared that he hopes Murdoch doesn’t forget who he is and that people support him . Magic Jake Dumas defeated Rodney Mack The Cardona Family defeated Ill Forgotten Chris Adonis did a promo about his split from Thom Latimer. He also shared that he’s going after The NWA National Championship Cyan does a backstage promo and accepts Tyrus bodyslam challenge. He vows to slam Tyrus and win the NWA Television Championship. Nick Aldis defeated Deonte Marshall La Rebellion defeated The End to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship

The show ends with La Rebellion and The Briscoes teasing a feud.