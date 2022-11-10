NWA Star Blasts Nick Aldis for His ‘Bullsh**’

Nick Aldis recently announced on a video meant for Instagram subscribers only that he will be exiting NWA in January.
In the deleted video, Aldis was critical of the product and owner Billy Corgan. Nick later posted a message on social media saying that he will provide more details once he learns how to post videos only for his subscribers.
The two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has been with the company since Billy Corgan arrived in 2017. Following the announcement of his departure, NWA suspended Aldis. He was scheduled ti face Odison at NWA Hard Times 3 on the 12th.
Trevor Murdoch Blasts Nick Aldis
NWA star Trevor Murdoch spoke with Sean Radican of PW Torch to promote NWA Hard Times 3. Murdoch said that his relationship with Aldis hasn’t fallen apart and he has all the respect in the world for him. The 42-year-old took issue with Nick dragging the company and the guys in it.
Trevor added that Powerrr has been all about Aldis since it started and there are many talented wrestlers that have made NWA successful.
Trevor noted that only half the story is being told at the moment and the easy thing to do is agree with the negative side because it is a lot more exciting. Murdoch complimented Corgan on not airing his grievances publicly.
Murdoch agreed with Corgan taking Aldis off of Hard Times 3 because he publicly buried the company on his way out.