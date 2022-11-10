NWA Star Blasts Nick Aldis for His ‘Bullsh**’

Nick Aldis recently announced on a video meant for Instagram subscribers only that he will be exiting NWA in January.

In the deleted video, Aldis was critical of the product and owner Billy Corgan. Nick later posted a message on social media saying that he will provide more details once he learns how to post videos only for his subscribers.

I released that video earlier but it was supposed to be for subscribers only. Wtf… anyway as you may have seen I gave my notice to the NWA. I’ll be a free agent on January 1st. Once I figure out how to do videos for subscribers only I’ll be back with more insight on the decision, conversations with Mickie and my agent and more… Love you all. Quote via WrestleZone

The two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion has been with the company since Billy Corgan arrived in 2017. Following the announcement of his departure, NWA suspended Aldis. He was scheduled ti face Odison at NWA Hard Times 3 on the 12th.

Trevor Murdoch Blasts Nick Aldis

NWA star Trevor Murdoch spoke with Sean Radican of PW Torch to promote NWA Hard Times 3. Murdoch said that his relationship with Aldis hasn’t fallen apart and he has all the respect in the world for him. The 42-year-old took issue with Nick dragging the company and the guys in it.

I have a ton of gratitude for Nick in that aspect. I think where the heat is with Billy with Nick, is the fact that Nick wasn’t happy with — I’m only repeating what he said. He wasn’t happy with the company. He wasn’t happy with the relationship between what was going on between him and Billy. My only issue was, I didn’t agree with Nick dragging the company and dragging the guys in it. When you start making comments, like the show’s too embarrassing for me to be a part of. First off, I think that’s a little bullsh*t.

Trevor added that Powerrr has been all about Aldis since it started and there are many talented wrestlers that have made NWA successful.

Secondly, you’re disrespecting all the men and women that you know, Nick’s not the only part of the show. And since we’ve started Powerrr, it hasn’t been Powerrr about Nick. It’s been NWA Powerrr. So there’s been a lot of talented wrestlers that have come through there that’s helped make NWA successful. And I just don’t think bringing all those men and women into the middle of your argument or your public squabble. I just don’t think that was the right thing to do. If Nick and Billy want to air out personal grievances, I also think that both sides of the story need to be told.

Trevor noted that only half the story is being told at the moment and the easy thing to do is agree with the negative side because it is a lot more exciting. Murdoch complimented Corgan on not airing his grievances publicly.

It’s very easy for everybody to jump on the negative end and say that’s how it was because it’s a lot juicier. You know what I mean? It’s a lot more exciting. But there’s only half stories being told on some of this. And I think, the NWA and Billy have taken a stand on being a little bit more professional, and not interested in airing those grievances publicly.

Murdoch agreed with Corgan taking Aldis off of Hard Times 3 because he publicly buried the company on his way out.

Why is Billy any different than WWE in this aspect of the business? And why is it any different than AEW? If you have a talent that is on their way out and they know they’re leaving, and they decide to just publicly bury the company and the boss, would you be okay with having that guy on your next show and pretending as if none of that sh*t happened? Not to mention Billy has not only focused on this [but] he has a whole locker room. What does that say to the locker room when that kind of stuff happens? It’s it’s no different than any other job. We’ve all had regular jobs. If I go run my mouth, and my boss finds out that I’ve been publicly burying him in the company I worked for, I don’t intend to be employed much longer. I mean, where else in the f**king world does that sh*t work?”

