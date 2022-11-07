NWA Suspends Nick Aldis Ahead Of Hard Times 3, Aldis Comments

On the heels of Nick Aldis’ impending departure from the National Wrestling Alliance, the company has officially suspended the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Yesterday, “The National Treasure” revealed that he was leaving the NWA at the end of 2022. On January 1st, Aldis will become a free agent. In a post to his Instagram Subscribers, Aldis cited a dissolving relationship with company owner and promoter, Billy Corgan, and his displeasure with the programming as motivating factors in leaving.

Nick Aldis reveals via Instagram that he has “gave his notice” to the NWA and will be departing the company.



He citied a breakdown in his relationship with Billy Corgan and went as far as calling NWA a “bad show”.



He will be a free agent January 1st. ? — B Mack (@MILANO_MOBBBB) November 6, 2022

Aldis Suspended

(NWA)

Amidst his recent comments, the National Wrestling alliance has suspended Aldis, according to PWInsider. In an official statement released by the NWA, Aldis’ suspension will go into effect immediately. Additionally, Aldis will not appear at their upcoming Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, where he was scheduled to face Odinson.

Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis from the main roster and effective immediately Aldis will not appear for the

Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 12, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022. As such, the National Wrestling Alliance reserves its right to comment on this matter at a future date. National Wrestling Alliance Statement

In responde to the above statement, Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli confirmed that Aldis will remain under contract with the NWA through 12/31. Galli also confirmed that was suspension was “not a wrestling angle.”

Aldis later confirmed his suspension, noting he will not be at the corresponding television tapings in New Orleans following Hard Times 3. PWInsider also the company noted “does not yet know how this suspension would impact the promotion’s planned TV Tapings in December.”