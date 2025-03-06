Natalya Reacts to WWE Legend Leilani Kai’s Emotional Tribute to Her Legacy

Wrestling legend Leilani Kai took to Facebook to share an emotional message about Natalya Neidhart’s upcoming NWA debut, reflecting on her own storied career and the significance of this moment. Natalya, deeply moved by Kai’s words, responded with gratitude.

Leilani Kai’s Tribute to Natalya

Kai, a former NWA and WWF Women’s Champion, expressed how much it meant to her to see a current WWE Superstar step into an NWA ring. In her post, she reminisced about her own experiences in both promotions and praised Natalya for her dedication to wrestling.

“This morning, I saw the announcement that Natalya Neidhart—a WWE Superstar who just re-signed with the company—is headed to the NWA to compete in the Crockett Cup. And I can’t tell you how much that means to me.”

Kai reflected on the historical divide between WWE and NWA, emphasizing how rare it has been for talent to cross over.

“For years, WWE and NWA have been separate worlds. There have been rare times when they’ve crossed paths, but seeing a current WWE Superstar stepping into an NWA ring—and not just anyone, but Natalya—this is special.”

She went on to praise Natalya as one of the best female wrestlers in the world today, commending her for carrying on the Hart family’s legacy with pride and keeping the art of technical wrestling alive.

Beyond her in-ring ability, Kai highlighted Natalya’s role as a leader in the women’s division:

“For years, I was like a mother to the girls in the locker room. That was a very special role in wrestling… And when I look at Natalya, I see someone who has taken on that same responsibility.”

Kai also reflected on her close relationship with Natalya’s father, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, saying she knows he would be proud of his daughter’s accomplishments.

“Seeing Natalya now—leading, teaching, and now stepping into the NWA—it means a lot to me. It’s history coming full circle.”

Natalya’s Response

Natalya was clearly touched by Kai’s words and took to Twitter to share her appreciation:

“Just seeing this now. This means the world to me coming from a true LEGEND @realLeilaniKai. It’s never lost on me how special my career has been so far and how huge this opportunity is for me ahead. Thank you so much for these words, Leilani??”

With Kai’s endorsement and the wrestling world watching, Natalya’s upcoming NWA appearance is shaping up to be more than just a match—it’s a moment of respect, legacy, and history.