NXT Preview & Spoiler Results for December 20, 2022

By Michael Reichlin

NXT returns to the USA Network tonight for an all-new episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. This show was taped last week (December 14) due to the ongoing holiday season.

Here’s a preview for what to expect on NXT, followed by spoiler results:

  • NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen
  • NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
  • Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons
  • Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell
  • Apollo Crews returns

Ahead of tonight’s NXT broadcast, this video will catch you up on the big happenings from last week:

NXT Results (December 20, 2022)

  • Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom. The finish came when Trick Williams interfered. After the match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault on Williams.
  • Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons after Stark held on to the ropes for leverage.
  • Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.
  • Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes and the two exchanged words.
  • Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell
  • The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT tag titles titles.
  • The show closes with an angle involving Grayson Waller calling out Bron Breakker. Breakker made his way to the ring and delivered a spear on Waller, but got knocked out. Waller lifted up his jacket to reveal a metal plate on his chest, a throwback to the infamous WCW Nitro storyline involving Bret Hart and his least favorite wrestler, Goldberg.
