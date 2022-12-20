NXT Preview & Spoiler Results for December 20, 2022

NXT returns to the USA Network tonight for an all-new episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. This show was taped last week (December 14) due to the ongoing holiday season.

Here’s a preview for what to expect on NXT, followed by spoiler results:

NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons

Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell

Apollo Crews returns

Ahead of tonight’s NXT broadcast, this video will catch you up on the big happenings from last week:

NXT Results (December 20, 2022)

Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom. The finish came when Trick Williams interfered. After the match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault on Williams.

Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons after Stark held on to the ropes for leverage.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.

Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes and the two exchanged words.

Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT tag titles titles.