NXT Preview & Spoiler Results for December 20, 2022

NXT returns to the USA Network tonight for an all-new episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. This show was taped last week (December 14) due to the ongoing holiday season.
Here’s a preview for what to expect on NXT, followed by spoiler results:
- NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Briggs and Jensen
- NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
- Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons
- Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell
- Apollo Crews returns
Ahead of tonight’s NXT broadcast, this video will catch you up on the big happenings from last week:
NXT Results (December 20, 2022)
- Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom. The finish came when Trick Williams interfered. After the match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault on Williams.
- Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons after Stark held on to the ropes for leverage.
- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.
- Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes and the two exchanged words.
- Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell
- The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT tag titles titles.
- The show closes with an angle involving Grayson Waller calling out Bron Breakker. Breakker made his way to the ring and delivered a spear on Waller, but got knocked out. Waller lifted up his jacket to reveal a metal plate on his chest, a throwback to the infamous WCW Nitro storyline involving Bret Hart and his least favorite wrestler, Goldberg.