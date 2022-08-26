The first big NXT call-up after Triple H taking over the creative might be coming soon and it can affect one of the most important storylines in the WWE.

According to report from PWinsider, there has been a lot of talk within the past week that Solo Sikoa could be main roster bound in the ‘very near future.’

Sikoa made his wrestling debut back in 2021. He wrestled his first match in NXT in November 2021 and has been a regular for the brand ever since.

The 29-year-old is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and brother of the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos.

He is also the cousin of current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash At The Castle event.

There were early reports that WWE can attempt to split the world titles by adding Karrion Kross to the mix. However, so far they seem to be moving forward with a singles match at the show with both titles on the line at the same time.

The curious timing of talks about the future of Solo Sikoa is making fans wonder if we will see his main roster debut at the upcoming PPV itself.