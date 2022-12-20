NXT Star Gets WWE Chest Tattoo (Video)

WWE NXT talent Edris Enofe is dedicated to WWE and wanted to show off his desire to be in WWE for the long haul as he got some new ink.

There have been many people who plan on staying with the company for many years and while sometimes that happens, there are some who don’t fit in the company and need to go somewhere else when their run is up.

Enofe is seemingly one person who has no plans to ever leave WWE because he is showing his dedication with this new tattoo. He got the ink done on his chest and it’s a large WWE logo.

The Ink

Enofe shared the tattoo, which is on the right side of his chest, in a new video that he posted on Twitter. It will be hard to miss when he wrestles. You can watch the clip below to check out the tattoo.

After training at the WWE Performance Center in 2021, he started being used on NXT television in November 2021 where he beat Malik Blade on an episode of 205 before he was paired with Malik Blade.