Top NXT 2.0 Star Seemingly Injured At Live Event

NXT 2.0 Star Tony D’Angelo seemingly suffered a shoulder or arm injury during the latest WWE Live Event from Largo, Florida.

The young star was scheduled to face Cameron Grimes in a one-on-one match at the show on Saturday but the bout had to be stopped mid-way.

There is no word yet on what caused the injury and if it was any specific move that resulted in the damage. Some photos of D’Angelo holding his shoulder from the show have surfaced online which you can see below:

Sigh, it seems @TonyDangeloWWE suffered a shoulder injury at #nxtlargo Hopefully @WWENXT did some weird work and if not, hopefully the dude is alright. Wresting ain’t easy.@MikePWInsider pic.twitter.com/KPRXivguVy — El Mangosta (@cmhendricks58) June 12, 2022

Tony D’Angelo made his WWE debut back in October 2021 and quickly became one of the faces of the revamped NXT 2.0 brand.

He took part in a WarGames match only a month after his NXT debut. D’Angelo also defeated Pete Dunne in a Crowbar On a Pole match in January.

While WWE’s premier shows have been touring since last year, the NXT 2.0 only just returned to touring this week. It provides many of the young talents the opportunity to experience life on the road for the first time.

There is no word on how serious D’Angelo’s condition is. So it’s hard to say if he will miss any ring time due to it. We will keep you posted about his health.