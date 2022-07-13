NXT Star Undergoes Major Gimmick Change

An NXT Star has not only undergone a name change but an entirely new look as well.

The NXT brand allows WWE to experiment with different character ideas to see what works and what doesn’t. It is very much a developmental brand these days rather than its own competing show with big names from the indies and internationally.

NXT now has mostly green talent with some veterans sprinkled in to help guide the stars of tomorrow. It’s the newer talent that is typically given fresh gimmicks and names.

That’s exactly what has happened with Axiom, formerly known as “A-Kid.”

Axiom Character is Quite The Change

Earlier this month, WWE revealed a name change for A-Kid. He’ll now be referred to as Axiom but not much else was known about his appearance.

The attire was partially revealed on the July 12 episode of NXT and it’s a doozy. Axiom will be rocking a mask it seems for his matches.

During the latest vignette, it was announced that the fresh character will be debuting on the July 19 episode of NXT 2.0.

Axiom had competed on the NXT UK brand before making the move to the United States to be a part of NXT 2.0.