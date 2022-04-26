Nathan Frazer Debuts, More Set for Tonight’s NXT 2.0

WWE returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL tonight with an all-new episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

This will be the final episode, the “go-home” show, if you will, to next week’s Spring Breakin’ special.

WWE has announced several matches for this week’s broadcast:

NXT UK star Nathan Frazer arrives. He’ll be in action for his NXT 2.0 debut.

Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

6-Person Mixed Tag Match: Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

Plus, what will be the aftermath of Bron Breakker‘s “leap of faith” at the hands of Joe Gacy in last week’s show-closing angle?

Check out this video from WWE hyping Nathan Frazer’s arrival to NXT 2.0: