Nathan Frazer Debuts, More Set for Tonight’s NXT 2.0

By Michael Reichlin
WWE returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL tonight with an all-new episode of NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

This will be the final episode, the “go-home” show, if you will, to next week’s Spring Breakin’ special.

WWE has announced several matches for this week’s broadcast:

  • NXT UK star Nathan Frazer arrives. He’ll be in action for his NXT 2.0 debut.
  • Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa
  • Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend
  • 6-Person Mixed Tag Match: Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

Plus, what will be the aftermath of Bron Breakker‘s “leap of faith” at the hands of Joe Gacy in last week’s show-closing angle?

Check out this video from WWE hyping Nathan Frazer’s arrival to NXT 2.0:

