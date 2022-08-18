WWE Planning Huge Event the Same Day as AEW All Out 2022

During this week’s NXT Heatwave special edition of the show, several stars from NXT UK made their presence felt.

The first surprise appearance came by Gallus, who attacked the Diamond Mine but later attacked fellow NXT UK Superstars Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Blair Davenport later appeared on the show in a segment with Indi Hartwell, while NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker after the latter’s victory in the main event.

The Crossover

This week’s NXT 2.0 had a lot of NXT UK stars appear, and fans can expect this trend to continue in the coming weeks.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that WWE‘s plan is for a crossover event, pitting NXT 2.0 talent against NXT UK talent.

“They are doing an NXT TakeOver style show on September 4th, the same day as AEW All Out. It appears to be an NXT vs NXT UK kind of show, so Hunter is all in on this wear.”

No matches have been confirmed for the NXT & NXT UK crossover event.

Possible Card

WWE has not confirmed the crossover event for September 4, so no matches have been confirmed either.

After this week’s NXT 2.0, it’s likely that Tyler Bate will face Bron Breakker are the show.

If WWE goes down the route of Champions Vs Champions (like Survivor Series) then certain matches are expected.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose would face NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura unless either woman loses their titles in the coming weeks.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers are likely to face NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.