First Participants for NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

WWE has announced the annual NXT Breakout Tournament is returning.

This year, the tournament will feature athletes from the NXT 2.0 women’s division.

It begins in two weeks, on the May 10th episode of NXT 2.0. The winner of the NXT Breakout Tournament receives a title match of their choosing.

Tournament Competitors

Here are the first four announced competitors:

Lash Legend

Arianna Grace (formerly Bianca Carelli, daughter of Santino Marella)

Kiana James (formerly Kayla Inlay)

Sloane Jacobs (formerly Notorious Mimi)

The remaining four competitors should be announced next week at the NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ special.

WWE has released a few promo videos for the Breakout Tournament:

Breakout Tournament History

As the name implies, the Breakout Tournament features NXT rookies.

The inaugural NXT Breakout Tournament was held in 2019. Jordan Myles won the tournament and later cashed in against then-NXT Champion Adam Cole. He lost.

There was no tournament in 2020, but the Breakout returned last year. Carmelo Hayes took the honors and went on to win the NXT North American Championship from Isiah “Swerve” Scott.