Cedric Alexander Picks Up First Singles Win On TV Since 2021

Cedric Alexander is back in the win column after securing a victory on the July 30 episode of NXT. The developmental brand held week one of their Great American Bash TV special. One of the featured matchups had Alexander taking on Brook Jensen.

It marks the WWE veteran’s first singles win on TV since he defeated Reggie for the WWE 24/7 Championship on the November 22, 2021, episode of Monday Night Raw.

The matchup came together after Shawn Spears confronted Alexander while he was advising other NXT talent backstage. “The Chairman” downplayed the usefulness of the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion’s knowledge and shared that he was mentoring Jensen. Alexander responded that Spears can only influence weak-minded talent, leading to Jensen challenging him to a match in the episode.

Gotta keep your eyes on the prize…@CedricAlexander picks up a HUGE win! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/w9uJH4NsQ0 — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024

Alexander and Jensen had their moments in the match, with the troubled NXT talent coming close to being victorious. However, Jensen would hurt himself on a missed leg drop attempt from the ring apron onto his opponent on the announce table. Alexander used his experience to capitalize on the moment and land his Lumbar Check finisher to get the win.

Cedric Alexander Comments On Current NXT Run

Alexander reflected on his victory in a backstage interview and teased Spears that his teaching methods didn’t seem to have much impact on Jensen. He was also asked how he felt about being on the NXT roster, and the former main roster superstar expressed that he is enjoying it and plans to stick around for a while.

"…It's been an experience. It's like going back to high school again," said Alexander. He explained, "You see a bunch of new friends. You see a bunch of old friends you haven't seen in a long time, and it's good to mix it up with the people every once in a while. But yeah, I'm enjoying my time here, and I think I might be here for a long time."

Although he was successful against Jensen, it seems Alexander will have to deal with Spears soon. The former All Elite Wrestling superstar showed displeasure with his Protégé taking the loss. Spears will likely want to prove a point and show that he is a better influence over the NXT locker room than Alexander. Hopefully, the “Babyface” can continue his momentum with his fresh start on the developmental brand.