NXT Results & Video Highlights: Great American Bash (7/30)

Here are results from this week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special on Syfy:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) defeated Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) by pinfall.

Backstage Segment: Pete Dunne wants a match with Trick Williams next week.

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Tony D'Angelo retained over Tavion Heights with a 2-1 score.

Singles Match: Cedric Alexander defeated Brooks Jensen by pinfall.

Backstage: Girls fawned over Joe Hendry and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

Promo Segment: The Rascalz Treehouse segment where they discussed a potential tag title shot

Concert Segment: Joe Hendry's live concert mocked Gallus and Booker T until Gallus interrupted and attacked him.

Contract Signing: Oro Mensah and Ethan Page had their contract signing in Ava's office.

Singles Match: Jaida Parker defeated Kendal Grey by pinfall.

Backstage Segment: Axiom agreed to the tag title match, upsetting Nathan Frazer.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley defeated Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice & Sol Ruca by pinfall.

Backstage Segment: Tatum Paxley tried to get Kelani Jordan to play dolls with her, while Wendy Choo was creeping up on her.

Parking Lot Segment: Joe Hendry called out Gallus, expressing his desire to face Joe Coffey next week.

Joe Hendry called out Gallus, expressing his desire to face Joe Coffey next week. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez retained her title against Thea Hail by pinfall.

The Great American Bash continues next Tuesday on Syfy. WWE NXT returns home to the USA Network the following week, Tuesday, August 6. Visit our NXT News page for more.

