Chelsea Green Protests Women’s U.S. Title Defense Against Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca hopes to win the Women’s U.S. Title on the March 18, edition of WWE NXT but Chelsea Green is in no mood to put her gold on the line. Taking to X, Green, the inaugural holder of the gold, was furious that ‘Miss Sunshine’ was making Green wrestle on what she claimed was her one day off.

Can not believe Miss Sunshine is trying to take my ONE DAY OFF away from me. The audacity. https://t.co/nWMH02ZZpJ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 18, 2025

Green then argued that her first amendment rights mean that this match should not go ahead. The self-professed Hot Mess had no shortage of reasons why the match simply can’t happen.

??? Thinking I may invoke my 1st amendment right to petition this @WWENXT match tonight due to the fact that

1) I am tired

2) I am jet lagged

3) I will be busy

4) I am not tanned

5) @SolRucaWWE sunny demeanor is annoying pic.twitter.com/9vPg213TlF — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 18, 2025

Despite Green’s best efforts, all signs point to the title match going ahead as planned. Ruca pinned Green during a tag-team match on the March 4, edition of WWE NXT, seemingly giving the challenger the psychological advantage heading into their title match.

Despite her reluctance to compete, Green won’t be walking into this title match alone. The U.S. Champion has her own secret service including ‘Slaygent P’ (Piper Niven) and the group’s newest recruit, ‘Slaygent A’ (Alba Fyre.) The irony is that the faction that leans heavily into a U.S. Presidential campaign, does not feature anyone born in the U.S. of A.

For Sol Ruca, this match marks a golden opportunity for the NXT star to etch her name in the history books as the second Women’s U.S. Champion. Will Ruca shock Green just as she did two weeks ago or will the numbers of the Green Administration prove too much once again?