Clarification on NXT Roadblock Main Event – Two Titles on the Line, No Unification

With NXT Roadblock set for March 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, an important clarification has been made regarding the main event—a title vs. title match between NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Despite both championships being on the line, NXT lead announcer Vic Joseph has confirmed that this will not be a unification match. Speaking on the Getting Over podcast, Joseph emphasized that while one competitor will walk away holding both titles, they will remain separate championships.

“Let’s just clarify this now. It’s Stephanie Vaquer, it is Giulia, the biggest women’s match in NXT history. It is title vs title. One woman will leave as the Women’s AND North American Women’s Champion. One woman will have both titles,” Joseph explained.

He further stated, “If I misspoke – which I don’t think I did, because I know it’s not a unification match – if I did say it was a unification match because I was trying to smack Booker for making noises or I was hitting Corey for some reason, then I apologize. But it is not a unification match.”

This confirmation puts to rest any speculation, making it clear that both titles will remain distinct following NXT Roadblock.