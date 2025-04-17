Cora Jade Defends NXT Booking After Abrupt Roxanne Perez Reunion

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver’s kick-off show, Cora Jade will team with Roxanne Perez to battle for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The pair will face Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson), Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jacy Jayne) and Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin. The winners will have their title match on the first episode of WWE NXT post-WrestleMania 41.

Many fans have questioned reuniting Perez and Jade who have been broken up several times, often with Jade turning on The Prodigy. Taking to X to defend the booking, Jade said it was no different to siblings fighting and making up. Jade’s comment earned a response from Perez who argued that others were jealous of the bond she shares with Jade.

Seriously!!!! Just jealous cause they’ve never had a friendship like ours!!! — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) April 17, 2025

Jade turned on Perez in July 2022, bringing an end to the pair’s time as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Though the pair reunited in late 2024, Jade ended their friendship a second time in February 2025, this time over the NXT Women’s Championship. Now the pair are back together and hope to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, though it remains to be seen how long the pair will last as allies this time around.