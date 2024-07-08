Ethan Page Recreates Classic WWE Ending To Win NXT Championship, Joe Hendry Appears

Ethan Page has won the NXT Championship and you wouldn’t believe what happened afterward!

WWE’s development brand presented the Heatwave special from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this Sunday. The same arena featured the Money In The Bank PPV the night before.

The show was filled with many hard-hitting bouts which have become a signature of the brand under Shawn Michaels. The tag team championship match between Axiom & Nathan Frazer and Chase U garnered special attention from fans on social media because of the many crazy spots it featured.

The main event of the show was a fatal four-way match for the NXT Championship. Trick Williams was defending his title against Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Je’Von Evans.

The bout delivered everything you’d expect from an NXT main event with Evans proving to be the MVP of the match with many notable bumps.

Ethan Page Recreats Classic WWE Ending

The ending of the fight saw Page taking his frustration out on Evans for disrupting a pin attempt. Spears pulled Evans down, however, right when Page was about to hit the Ego’s Edge.

Trick Williams then joined the action and took out both Shawn Spears and Je’Von Evans with a Trick Shot. He delivered one more to Page. This caused the former AEW star to fall on Evans who was lying in the ring. The referee started counting and he completed the three count before Williams could break the fall.

Love Shawn Michaels re-booking classic angles without any apologies #NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/pvqFw99BT4 — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) July 8, 2024

The show ended with Page celebrating the win. Just before the show went off air, TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry made a cameo.

The finish reminded people of a classic WWE match from Backlash 2007. Notably, the WWE Championship match featuring John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton and Edge ended in a similar fashion.

Cena had unintentionally pinned Orton to retain the title back then, when he fell on the Viper after taking a Sweet Chin Music from HBK.