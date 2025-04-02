Giulia Update Amid NXT Absence

Giulia has not appeared on WWE television since her title loss at NXT: Roadblock 2025, though she was recently spotted at a WWE live event. At the March event, Giulia dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer, the reigning champion who just forfeited the NXT Women’s North American title.

Giulia has been at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, per Fightful, but has not participated in any in-ring training since her title loss. While there is speculation of a possible ankle injury, this has not been officially confirmed. WWE is said to remain hopeful about her return.

Giulia’s 2025 in NXT has marked a breakout year, firmly establishing her as one of the brand’s top stars. She captured the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT: New Year’s Evil on January 7 after defeating Roxanne Perez, becoming only the third wrestler to hold both the World of Stardom Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship—joining Asuka and IYO SKY. Her reign featured a high-profile defense at NXT Vengeance Day in February, where she retained her title in a fatal four-way against Perez, Bayley, and Cora Jade.

Though her championship run ended on March 11 in a Winner Takes All match against Vaquer, Giulia’s impact on the women’s division has been undeniable. Her charisma, in-ring style, and ability to elevate talent around her have positioned her as a standout presence in NXT.