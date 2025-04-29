IYO SKY Vows Payback Ahead of WWE NXT Appearance

On the April 28, edition of WWE Raw, Roxanne Perez and Giulia attacked Rhea Ripley, bringing Mami’s match with Perez to an abrupt end. After the match, IYO SKY tried to make the save but found herself out-numbered by the duo of NXT Superstars.

During Raw, it was announced that SKY will be a pasrt of the April 29, edition of WWE NXT. On X, SKY vowed payback after the attack in Kansas City.

I will take care of them tomorrow on #WWENXT !!!!!!!?? https://t.co/OsHaCnVXAl — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 29, 2025

SKY at WWE NXT will be a homecoming for the Genius of the Sky, who is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. Soon, fans will get another chance to see SKY share the ring with some of the very best from WWE’s silver brand.

This week’s NXT will also see plenty for fans to tune in for. In addition to SKY, NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints will defend against Lexis King. New NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will defend against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo will come face-to-face while Joe Hendry has been invited to resolve issues with Trick Williams.