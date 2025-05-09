IYO SKY Hailed Internally As Breakaway WWE Star

Reigning WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY is reportedly receiving exceptionally high praise from within the company, with at least one key decision-maker viewing her as a “breakaway star” in 2025. This insight comes from Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to the report, a WWE source high up in decision-making praised SKY’s all-around abilities. Meltzer shared the source’s comments: “Sky has been considered breakaway star this year, combining the fire and voice inflections that made Asuka a strong promo without speaking English and ‘her ridiculously great workrate, and everyone loves working with her, so no one has a problem making her shine, letting her shine, and designing a match for her to shine.’”

This internal acclaim follows SKY’s standout performance at WrestleMania 41, where she retained her Women’s World Championship in a critically acclaimed Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, a bout even “Stone Cold” Steve Austin praised. Since joining WWE in 2018, SKY, already considered one of the world’s best, has secured multiple Women’s Championship reigns and Women’s Tag Team titles.

While not scheduled for this weekend’s Backlash PLE, SKY will team with Rhea Ripley against Roxanne Perez & Giulia on Raw next Monday.