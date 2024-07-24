Joe Hendry’s NXT Return Set For 7/30 Great American Bash: Night One

TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry will be back in WWE NXT as part of the first night of the Great American Bash special next week. On the July 23, episode of the gold brand, a vignette aired highlighting Hendry’s popularity and his career in wrestling so far. Hendry ended by revealing that he will perform a live concert next week on the show.

Joe Hendry’s Concert

Hendry has hosted several concerts in WWE, typically targeting a wrestler he’s feuding with, such as AJ Francis. When not performing in the ring, Hendry’s music videos have proven a hit with fans, and his entrance theme reached #1 on the iTunes charts earlier this year.

WWE NXT Great American Bash

Hendry’s concert will be just one highlight of next week’s first night of the Great American Bash. The July 30, show will also see NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defend against Taivon Heights. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will defend against Thea Hail as the Prodigy looks to keep her reign alive and well.

NXT Champion Ethan Page and Oro Mensah will have a contract signing for their title match that will take place on the August 6, show. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line next week as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

