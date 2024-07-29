NXT Level Up Talent To Feature In Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling

NXT Level Up talent will be given a golden opportunity to hone their skills in Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, the latter promotion has confirmed. Talent from the NXT secondary show will be part of ‘Breakout’ events from Reality of Wrestling, the Texas-based promotion run by NXT commentator/two-time Hall of Famer Booker T.

Our biggest Sunday #Breakout show to date with 189 fans at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!



BREAKING NEWS: Going forward NXT Level Up Talent will be part of our BREAKOUT Events. pic.twitter.com/hPdVa0UI77 — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) July 29, 2024

This is a huge deal reached for WWE NXT Level Up, which features talent at the very start of their wrestling journey. From there, wrestlers ‘graduate’ to WWE NXT and if they continue to improve, eventually make it to the main roster. The show launched in February 2022, as a replacement for 205 Live, and it goes head-to-head with AEW Rampage.

WWE NXT & Reality of Wrestling

Though this new agreement will see more regular involvement by NXT talent, Reality of Wrestling has hosted gold-brand talent in the past. In September 2023, Charlie Dempsey and Axiom appeared at the ‘Grand Opening’ event. Mere months later, Roxanne Perez appeared at ROW One Night Only, the first event for the promotion of 2024. It’s fitting that ‘The Prodigy’ was at the event given that she was trained by Booker, a fact referenced multiple times on WWE NXT TV.

Competing in Reality of Wrestling presents a golden opportunity to NXT Level Up talent to develop their skills in front of a crowd without the pressure of a TV production. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on their crossover and the latest news from the world of pro wrestling.