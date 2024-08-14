Oba Femi Issues Another Open Challenge After Successful Title Defense

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi has yet again put the NXT and main roster locker room on notice. He has issued an open challenge after Otis failed to dethrone him.

On the latest edition of NXT, Oba Femi held an Open Challenge for the NXT North American Championship. Alpha Academy member Otis had answered his challenge. However, he couldn’t get the job done. WWE dropped a video on social media in which Femi boasted his successful title defense against Otis and feels nobody can dethrone him. He said:

“Another successful title defense. With all due respect to Otis, he couldn’t get the job done tonight. I challenge anyone from NXT and anyone from the main roster to come here and give me a challenge. Because if Otis couldn’t do it, I don’t think anyone can.”

Oba Femi was in attendance On this week’s Raw and he had a stare down with Otis. Soon, the Alpha Academy member accepted Femi’s open challenge. Otis pushed Femi to his limits early on in the match. However, the champ managed to turn the table soon. In the final moments of the match, Femi hit a devastating powerbomb on Otis and secured a pinfall victory.

Oba Femi has been a dominant champion. After winning NXT Breakout tournament, he cashed in his contract on Dragon Lee earlier this year. Since then he has been defending his title against open challenges. He has defended his NXT North American title against the likes of Dragon Lee, Brooks Jensen, Lexis King and Duke Hudson. With the win against Otis, the Nigerian powerhouse has extended his winning streak.