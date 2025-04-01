Ricky Saints Wins NXT Title, Ethan Page Attacks

Ricky Saints captured the NXT North American Championship in a hard-fought victory over Shawn Spears during the April 1 episode of WWE NXT on The CW. The win marks Saints’ first title since debuting in WWE earlier this year.

The match was set following a heated exchange between the two former AEW stars on the March 25 episode. In a competitive main event that showcased both men’s in-ring strengths, Saints overcame Spears to secure the championship.

Moments after the victory, Ethan Page launched a surprise attack on the new champion. Standing tall over Saints while raising the North American Title, Page signaled himself as the first challenger of the new reign.

As the show closed, the crowd erupted into chants of “Tony fumbled”—a pointed reference to AEW President Tony Khan. The phrase has become a fan-favorite chant when former AEW talents find greater success elsewhere, suggesting that Khan failed to fully utilize their potential before they departed.